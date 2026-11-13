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New US Trailer for Survival Thriller Film 'Game' Set During the 1990s
By EDITORIALS,8 days ago
"A psychedelic Deliverance." Oscilloscope Labs has revealed their new official US trailer for the peculiar UK thriller titled simply Game, not to be confused with David Fincher's cult classic fave The Game or that Gerard Butler video game action movie Gamer from 2009. Game is a thriller set during the '90s British rave scene, where two men, one a thief and one a poacher, must use their wits to survive after a car crash in the woods. As the hours stretch and the elements close in, survival hinges on outlasting both the wilderness and the predator at its edge. It's produced by Geoff Barrow of the band Portishead, trying out something new. Starring Marc Bessant & Jason Williamson. We posted an original UK trailer for this film last year just before it premiered. Now it's finally ready for a US release playing at Alamo Drafthouse cinemas starting in December. This is such a strange concept mixing rave scenes + wilderness survival into a crazy mindbender.