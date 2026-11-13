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Carolyn Hugley poised to become Georgia’s first Black House speaker
8 days ago
The longtime Democratic lawmaker was nominated to lead the chamber as her party prepares to take control of the Georgia House for the first time in decades. Georgia State Rep. Carolyn Hugley is poised to make history as the first Black speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives after Democratic lawmakers nominated her for the leadership position on Thursday, Nov. 12.
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