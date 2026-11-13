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Democrats take a keen interest in the generous gifts and trips RFK Jr. received
By Steve Benen,8 days ago
When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was working his way through his confirmation process early last year, he repeatedly told lawmakers that his 2019 visit to Samoa before a deadly measles outbreak had “nothing to do with vaccines.” Months later, evidence to the contrary emerged, and now two Democratic senators are exploring whether Kennedy lied to Congress.