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Benchmark drops 88 cents
By Lee Mielke,8 days ago
On the day after, as Republicans reflected on their harsh election rebuke, the Agriculture Department announced the October Federal order Class III milk price at $15.16 per hundredweight (cwt.), down 88 cents from September, $1.75 below October 2025, and the lowest Class III since February. That put the 10 month average at $15.88, down from $18.31 a year ago, and compares to $18.82 in 2024. On Thursday, Nov. 5, Class III futures settlements portended a November price at $17.68; December, $16.76; January, $16.51; February, $16.68; and March at $16.94.