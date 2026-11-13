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Opinion | Is Clifton starting to feel more unsafe?
By Maeve Fagan,8 days ago
Following a rash of violent crime over Halloween weekend, it may seem like public safety in Clifton is getting worse. After multiple reports of crime two weekends ago and the multiple shootings near the University of Cincinnati at the beginning of the fall semester, the feeling of danger around campus is difficult to ignore. However, are crime rates really getting worse around UC or is this simply a frequency illusion?