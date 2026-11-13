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Data center concerns sparked major wins for local candidates critical of the industry
By WKU Public Radio,8 days ago
The 2026 midterm elections in southcentral Kentucky netted major wins for critics of the data center industry. Local races in three cities featured successful campaigns centered around the issue, and officials are already eyeing new restrictions on the facilities. The debate over large-scale data centers moved from city commission meetings...
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