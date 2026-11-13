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Angie Nixon Goes Nuclear on ‘Racist’ James Carville, Warns He’ll Cause ‘Mass Exodus of Black People’ From Dem Party
8 days ago
Angie Nixon flat-out called veteran Democratic strategist James Carville a "racist" after she watched his blunt analysis of her Florida Senate loss in the midterm elections. Nixon joined Joy Reid on The Joy Reid Show on Thursday, and while Reid was hyping her up for another run for office, Nixon decided to turn her attention to Carville and his take on her loss to Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL).
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