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Should You Soak Dishes Before Washing Them? Cleaning Experts Weigh In
By Noah Pinsonnault,7 days ago
It’s a domestic debate many households have from time to time: Should you soak the dishes before washing, or is this just procrastination? The pros at the Good Housekeeping Institute Home Care & Cleaning Lab have the answer, but it’s not as black-and-white as you might think. In short, it depends on the mess you’re dealing with and, more importantly, how long you’re leaving the items to soak.