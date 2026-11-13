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5 Old-School Design Trends Gen Z Is Leaving Behind, According to Pros
By Laura Millar,7 days ago
With each new generation comes new trends and philosophies surrounding interior design. For example, while boomers embraced traditional design elements (think floor-to-ceiling drapery and paired furnishings), millennials later replaced those features with what they viewed as more “modern” (think neutral color palettes and mid-century modern pieces). Now, it’s Gen Z’s turn to change the game, and designers are all for it.