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Trump’s 36% approval rating is a warning for Democrats
By Emily Chu Contributing writer,7 days ago
In 2024, President Donald Trump campaigned on three major promises: end all wars, cut prices, and deport illegal immigrants. Two years later, Trump has not ended a single war he campaigned on ending, instead initiating a war in Iran. Gas prices in Seattle hit a high of $6.05 per gallon in May 2026, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been averaging 1,600 immigration-related arrests a day in the U.S. since August 2026. Trump’s broken promises ultimately led his party to losing majority in both the House of Representatives and Senate at the polls Nov. 3rd.