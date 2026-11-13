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KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 11/13/26
By KIOS,3 days ago
Protestors in Nebraska are calling for changes to Medicaid work requirements. The group of protestors gathered this week at a meeting of Nebraska's Medicaid Advisory Committee. The group was calling for changes to federal requirements including work requirement verification and a public dashboard that will show eligibility and compliance data. Nebraska was the first state in the country to implement the new requirements.