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Patrick Accuses Houston of Becoming a 'Sanctuary City'; Whitmire Pushes Back
8 days ago
Outgoing Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Houston Mayor John Whitmire are clashing over immigration enforcement, with Patrick accusing Whitmire of turning Houston into a "sanctuary city." Whitmire rejects that label. His executive order, signed last Friday, directs the Houston Police Department to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement only when someone commits a "jailable offense." The mayor defended Houston as a welcoming city of immigrants and said police would protect the public when someone commits a crime, regardless of immigration status. Whitmire said protecting city finances also shaped his approach. He said Abbott threatened the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars over compliance with Senate Bill 4. With Democrats taking office after their midterm victories, Whitmire anticipates better relationships with state leaders he knew as Texas Senate colleagues. Patrick warned Texas could become a "sanctuary state." Patrick acknowledged Democrats won the midterms fairly, but rejected the idea Texas had permanently turned blue. He described the state as purple and cited stronger Democratic voter turnout.
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