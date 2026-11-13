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Group gets $22K donation to support cancer patients
9 days ago
Putnam First Cancer Fund had plenty to celebrate earlier this week as they accepted a pair of donations that totaled $22,000. Holden Crews, an employee at Beck Chevrolet Buick in Palatka, donated $1,000 to the cancer fund, which provides financial assistance to cancer patients to help cover things like groceries and bills. At the beginning of October, Crews announced he would be donating the commissions he earned in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.