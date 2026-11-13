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United Way of Southern Nevada Providing 127 Preschool Scholarships Through Nevada Ready! Program for Local Families
By Kirvin Doak Communications,9 days ago
As students embrace the 2026-2027 school year, United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) and the Nevada Department of Education are proud to share that 127 scholarships are still available for families in need. The program began with $13.3 million across 1,592 scholarships through the Nevada Ready! State Pre-K program, enabling families to enroll students in preschool for free through the program.