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AVIXA Announces 2027 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members
By AVNation Staff,8 days ago
AVIXA has announced the election results for its 2027 Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee, bringing together experienced leaders from across the global AV industry. Tom Shen of Shen Milsom & Wilke has been elected Secretary-Treasurer, while Jason Moss of QSC and Q-SYS, Acuity, and Shannon O’Reilly of FORTÉ have been elected as Board Directors. The Leadership Search Committee has also appointed Rachel Casanova of Cushman & Wakefield and Oscar Juste of Ross Video to the Board.