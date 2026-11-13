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Man Seriously Injured In Far South Side Crash
9 days ago
Just before 2:15am Friday, emergency crews responded to Route 53 south of Schweitzer Road for a report of a crash with injuries. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 22-year-old Joliet man was driving a Pontiac G8 southbound on Route 53 when the Pontiac struck the rear driver’s side of a semi-trailer. The trailer was being hauled by a Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 53-year-old Lockport man who had turned south onto Route 53 from a private drive. An additional vehicle was damaged when it struck debris from the crash.
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