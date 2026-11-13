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A Bite Of: Wilf Marriott, The Chocolate Founder Doing Things Differently
By Tessa Dunthorne,8 days ago
The Islands Chocolate founder on growing his own cocoa, price swings and why chocolate deserves the respect we give coffee. Most cocoa farmers have never tasted chocolate. That, says Wilf Marriott, is the gulf at the heart of the industry – an industry he describes as dominated by five or six big makers buying cocoa at the cheapest point. Marriott took the opposite route. After giving up on a professional cricket career at 21, he joined his father’s cocoa company in St. Vincent in the Caribbean. Today, Islands Chocolate grows its own cocoa, works with farms in Peru, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, and has chocolate makers at origin as well as in Switzerland and Belgium. It is a long way from the mass market, and an expensive one. With cocoa prices swinging by thousands and palm oil creeping back into bars, C&TH asked Marriott what a good bar should contain – and why he thinks the world of craft chocolate sits decades behind craft coffee.