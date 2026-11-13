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State Board of Land and Natural Resources to consider setting aside 2 parcels that would be leased for pastureland
By Nathan Christophel,8 days ago
Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources during its meeting today will consider setting aside two parcels of state-owned Big Island land to Hawai’i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity that would then be leased out as pasturelands for producers of grazing livestock such as cattle. While the action...
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