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9 Genesee Township firefighters graduate as certified EMTs
By Kevin Craft,8 days ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Last Friday, nine Genesee Township firefighters graduated from an Emergency Medical Technician program, marking the first class to complete training through a partnership between the Genesee Township Fire Department, American Training Institute and Patriot Ambulance Service. The graduates completed 195 hours of classroom and laboratory...