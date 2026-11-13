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LIVESTREAM ONEFA Qtrfinal: Borregos CEM vs Borregos Monterrey, Nov. 14, 02:30 CET (2:30 am, 8:30 pm Nov. 13, ET)
By AFI,8 days ago
The second-seeded Borregos Monterrey (8–1) will host the seventh-seeded Borregos CEM (5–4) at Estadio Borregos, on the Tecnológico de Monterrey campus in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, in the ONEFA 14 Grandes quarterfinals. The two teams, representing the same university system, did not meet during the regular...