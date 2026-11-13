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Columbia County jail bookings for Friday, November 13, 2026
By Email,9 days ago
The following people have recently been booked into the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All the following people are presumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments, state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances, or people arrested solely on a charge of failure to appear. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
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