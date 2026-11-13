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West Bank: ‘Without international trade and financial support, large settlements would not exist’
By Alison SARGENT,8 days ago
France is considering legislation to restrict trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, namely the West Bank. Ivar Ekeland, Professor Emeritus at Paris Dauphine-PSL University and Chair of the Organization of Academics for the Respect of International Law in Palestine, discusses the proposed measures with Alison Sargent. He calls for restrictions to cover n ot only goods but also services, including financial services, insurance and tourism. "Without the support of financial entities, of insurance, of providing goods and so on, settlements, big settlements, would not exist," he argues.
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