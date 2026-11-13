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5 Takeaways: No. 1 Florida Men’s Basketball Finds Way to Win
By Adam Poupko,7 days ago
College sports road games can be a challenge for visiting teams, but a rival game takes it to a whole new level. As Isaiah Brown headed to the locker room at halftime, a rogue beer can tossed from the Seminoles’ student section struck him, a fitting summary of the game’s atmosphere Tuesday. Rather than getting rattled, Brown and the No. 1 Gators responded the only way a top-ranked team in the nation could: keeping composure and walking out of Tallahassee with an 81-72 victory against Florida State.