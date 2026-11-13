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Rozenboom, Scull appointed to the South Dakota Board of Technical Education
8 days ago
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Larry Rhoden announced the appointment of Dave Rozenboom and Jim Scull to the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. “Our technical colleges are some of the strongest in the nation – they consistently set students up for success and prepare our kids and grandkids to pursue their dream career right here in South Dakota,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Dave and Jim are insightful leaders who will play a key role in ensuring our students continue to receive quality education for generations to come.”
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