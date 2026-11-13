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Noodles & Company Posts Third Straight Quarter of 9%-Plus Comparable Sales Growth, but Franchise Network Shrinks to 77 Units
By Scott Keys,7 days ago
Three consecutive quarters of better than 9% comparable sales growth have given Noodles & Company reason to describe its turnaround as gaining durable traction. Its third quarter earnings report, released Friday morning via GlobeNewswire, tells a story that is simultaneously more encouraging and more complicated than the headline numbers indicate.