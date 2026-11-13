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CarePatrol Releases First National Outcomes Baseline for Senior Care Transitions, Raising the Bar for Advisory Franchises
By Scott Keys,7 days ago
CarePatrol, the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise, has published what it calls the first national baseline for post-transition outcomes in senior care advisory — measuring resident stability during the 90 days following a move into assisted living, memory care, or other senior housing arranged through its proprietary AlignedCare program.