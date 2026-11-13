undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
My Salon Suite Names Square Preferred Commerce Platform for 11,000 Member-Operators Across Nearly 400 Locations
By Scott Keys,7 days ago
Five years into a working partnership, My Salon Suite and Square have formalized something more structural: Square is now the preferred commerce platform for every member of the salon suite franchise, serving as the default technology layer for payments, scheduling, banking, and marketing across nearly 400 locations in 35 states and Canada.