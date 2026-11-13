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106 Groups Press Congress to Pass American Franchise Act Before Lame Duck Clock Runs Out
By Scott Keys,7 days ago
A coalition of 106 business, advocacy, and diversity organizations delivered a joint letter to House leadership Wednesday, calling on Congress to pass the American Franchise Act before the 119th Congress adjourns in early January — a window the groups described as the last realistic near-term opportunity to end what they called more than a decade of unsettled federal law.