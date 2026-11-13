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American Family Care Rolls Out AI Phone System Across 400+ Urgent Care Clinics After Pilot Triples Booking Rate
By Scott Keys,7 days ago
American Family Care, the nation's largest urgent care franchise network, is deploying a conversational AI phone platform across its corporate and franchise clinics nationwide after a three-month pilot produced some of the most striking operational numbers yet published for a large health services franchise system. The company announced November 13...