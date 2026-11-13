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Ziebart Discloses 41% of Its Franchise Locations Are Veteran-Owned as the Brand Doubles Down on Military Recruitment
By Scott Keys,7 days ago
When Thomas A. Wolfe, Ziebart's chief executive, says "almost half of our locations are run by people who served," he isn't describing a marketing aspiration — he's citing an operational reality that has quietly taken shape across one of the automotive aftercare industry's most enduring franchise networks. The Troy,...