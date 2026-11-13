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Man already facing 2 murder charges for Brookwood killings now facing third after body found in Tuscaloosa
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter,8 days ago
A man who is already in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and charged with two counts of murder following a July shooting in Brookwood is now facing a third murder charge after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit discovered skeletal remains this week in Tuscaloosa. De'Kendrick Crawford, 24, was charged in July...