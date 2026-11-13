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A Father-Son Team Is Bringing Sports Cards to Eastern North Carolina — and Betting the Hobby Has Legs
By Scott Keys,7 days ago
Jim Whitehurst rediscovered football cards with his son. Now he's opening a franchise around them. The Whitehursts — Jim, a veteran business owner, and Jake, who will run the shop day to day — are set to open a Replay Sports Cards location at 518 Greenville Blvd., Suite F, in Greenville, North Carolina, on Saturday, November 14. It's the brand's first eastern North Carolina outpost and its third store in a state where the concept was originally born.
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