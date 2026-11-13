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Pet Supplies Plus Claims Top Pet Retailer on Forbes and Franchise Times Rankings for 23rd Consecutive Year
By Scott Keys,7 days ago
LIVONIA, Mich. — Few franchise systems of any size can point to 23 unbroken years on the Franchise Times Top 400 list. Pet Supplies Plus, the Michigan-based pet specialty retailer, added another year to that streak in the fall 2026 edition of the ranking, landing at No. 51 among the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales — and holding its position as the top-ranked pet retailer on the list. Days earlier, the company also secured the No. 41 spot on the Forbes Best Customer Service ranking for the fourth consecutive year, again earning the highest placement of any pet retailer in the survey.