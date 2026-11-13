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One year after fire, historic Downtown Columbus museum gives update
9 days ago
A year after a devastating fire, a historic Downtown Columbus museum posts a hopeful update on social media. On November 3, 2025, the Kelton House Museum & Garden suffered severe fire damage. The fire was triggered by a natural gas leak and explosion originating in a rear event room before spreading to the attic and roof. The main house, built in 1852, took the brunt of the damage and was deemed unsafe by city inspectors, leading to its indefinite closure.