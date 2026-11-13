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Three Oaks Winners to Compete in Japan's QE II Cup
By Bob Kieckhefer,8 days ago
The Nov. 15 renewal of the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (G1T) at Kyoto Racecourse features a rarity—three Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks, G1T) winners all in the same field. Among those set to face off in the 2,200-meter (about 1 3/8-mile) race for fillies and mares are this year's winner of the Yushun Himba, Juryoku Pierrot, 2025 Oaks winner Kamunyak , and 2024 Oaks winner Cervinia .