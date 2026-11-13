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Darius Acuff Jr. is Proving Doubters Wrong
By Ethan Minton,7 days ago
Darius Acuff Jr. just finished his 11th career NBA game with a 1-10 Sacramento Kings team. Rather than praising his impressive performance or stats — 26.2 points and 7.3 assists per game — NBA media and average fans have resorted to name-calling the young rookie. Acuff has been referred to as a "shot chucker," as well as someone who can make teammates disgruntled. Are these thoughts fair?