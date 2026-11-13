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“She Talked and That Was the End of It”: Tim Hardaway Sr. Reveals Wife Overruled Him on Son Wearing His Retired Heat Jersey
By Caroline John,4 days ago
Forces more powerful than Pat Riley made it possible for the Miami Heat to have #10 on the rafters and on the floor. Among the many buzzworthy signings the team made in the offseason, they brought back some nostalgia by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year deal to return to his hometown, bringing the veteran guard back to the exact franchise where his father cemented his legendary status. Yet Tim Hardaway Sr. wanted to cling to his legacy until his wife intervened.