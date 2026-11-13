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If you call the Brooklyn Nets (3-8) about any of their …
By HoopsHype,8 days ago
If you call the Brooklyn Nets (3-8) about any of their players, they will listen. Per a team source, it's just that simple. Such is life when you're a rebuilding team, not to mention an organization that has two veterans — Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle — who could help any number of contenders. Those two players are widely discussed as top targets in league circles, with Porter (21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per) above all the rest of the Nets. The 28-year-old small forward who won a title with Denver in 2023 is in the last year of his deal ($40.8 million). Randle, the 31-year-old forward who helped Minnesota reach the West finals in 2025, has a player option worth $35 million for next season.