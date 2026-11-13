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“It Would Actually Benefit”: LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Suggests Permanent Role Change to Solidify Sixers Line-Up
By Prit Chauhan,8 days ago
When LeBron James stepped out of the tunnel against the Celtics, fans saw a 41-year-old legend ready to take on a much younger roster. That night, James went 4-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3PT line. So, when he finished with only 11 points on the board, one former friend had to send out a diagnosis.