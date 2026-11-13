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“Should Have Took Him Out”: Baron Davis, Nick Young Point Fingers At JJ Redick for Luka Doncic Injury
By Pranav Kotai,5 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have seven consecutive victories, which have pushed them to an 11-2 record, with Luka Doncic leading the charge. However, their latest 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks came at a cost. Both Doncic and Austin Reaves left with injuries, prompting questions about JJ Redick's decision to keep his star guard on the floor.