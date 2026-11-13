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Black parents deserve school leaders who understand them
By Tramelle Howard,4 days ago
Every Black parent should be able to walk into their child’s school and feel like a partner, not a problem to be managed. That may sound simple, but for too many Black families, it is not the reality. Parents enter schools with questions about academics, discipline, safety and whether their child is truly being seen. Too often, they also wonder whether raising a concern will label them as “difficult” or follow their child back into the classroom.