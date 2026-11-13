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The Doggy Laundry wins Best Pet Groomer
By Bailey Jo Josie,8 days ago
Open since early 2025, The Doggy Laundry has quickly become one of Kent’s hottest dog grooming spots. “My mom and I came up with The Doggy Laundry [name] a couple years back and I’ve had it kind of saved to myself, so this place kind of landed in our lap,” said co-owner Athena Booth, a professional dog groomer who runs the business with her husband Caleb Booth. Athena worked as a groomer at the Petco in Covington and Reber Ranch in Kent before deciding to venture out on her own.
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