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Florida Woman Missing for 35 Years Identified as Victim of 1991 Washington State Semi-Truck Crash
8 days ago
Mary Ellen "Mollie" McCullough was born on March 26, 1957. Mollie's father had been a truck driver, and she loved to ride in the big rigs. She was the oldest daughter in a large and loving family, a free spirit who loved horses, her nieces and nephews, and travel. In 1991, she left home to catch a ride, and her family never heard from her again.