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Garcia resentenced to just over 48 years in prison for murder of Jesus Avila Friday
By Tagan Trahoon,9 days ago
The man convicted of murdering Jesus Avila in 2017 will be spending nearly half a century in prison following resentencing in Lyon County District Court Friday morning. During the resentencing hearing, Judge Jeff Larson denied a motion for departure, seeking a lesser sentence for Samuel Garcia, who was originally sentenced to more than 50 years in prison back in 2023. Larson then resentenced Garcia to just over 580 months, or more than 48 years in prison, for the charge of second-degree murder.
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