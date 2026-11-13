undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Curtis Middle School coffee cart gives students with disabilities real-world work experience
8 days ago
The school’s coffee cart gives students with disabilities an opportunity to practice workplace skills, build confidence and connect with others throughout the building. Students at Curtis Middle School in Wichita are gaining valuable job experience while serving up coffee and tea to teachers and staff. The school’s coffee cart gives students with disabilities an opportunity to practice workplace skills, build confidence and connect with others throughout the building.
4