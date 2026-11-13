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Russellville man sentenced to prison for allowing man to have sex with minor girl
By Gloria Enloe,8 days ago
A Cole County man accused of letting another man have sex with a minor girl is sentenced to prison. Fredrick Copping and Travis Kalchbrenner, both of Russellville, were arrested on several child sex crime charges in March of 2025. When Cole County deputies arrived at their home to investigate a disturbance, they learned that Kalchbrenner and Copping had met on the Discord app. Kalchbrenner moved into Copping’s home and began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.