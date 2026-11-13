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Camp Lejeune visitor center ends temporary Saturday hours effective immediately
By News 12 Staff,9 days ago
What are the new operating hours for Camp Lejeune Visitor Center?. How does the Enhanced Escorted Access registration process work?. The Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Visitor Center has ended its temporary Saturday operating hours, effective immediately, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune said. The center remains open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.