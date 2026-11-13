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Millions Of Baby Crabs Made An Epic “Twice-In-A-Decade” Return To Christmas Island Last Year: “It Is Literally Like The Floor Is Lava"
By RACHAEL FUNNELL,9 days ago
An annual migration sees tens of millions of crabs journey across Christmas Island to spawn, and in some rare years, hundreds of millions of crabs return. Camera operator Braydon Moloney captured the spectacle in a new documentary with the Wild Film Collective. Co-founder of Wild Film Collective Sam Hume told...