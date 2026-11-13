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Slow-Braised Hungarian Goulash
By Kalle Bergman,8 days ago
A real Hungarian goulash is not the thick, brown, gravy-like stew that most people outside of Hungary imagine, but a paprika-forward braise of beef chuck, potatoes, carrots, and bell peppers in a deep red broth that is both rich and surprisingly light. Smoked Spanish paprika instead of sweet Hungarian, you say? I would leave that out, because it pushes the flavor the wrong way. Once it starts simmering the aroma fills the house, and you will be asked more than once when dinner is ready. Take the pot off the heat before the paprika goes in.