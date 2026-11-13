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Greene County Sheriff’s Report November 9-12, 2026
By allisonullmann,9 days ago
12:35 pm: A deputy investigated a scam in the 300 block of South 15th Street, Grand Junction. 6:09 pm. A deputy investigated a driving complaint on 220th Street near A Avenue. 6:24 pm: A deputy investigated a car deer accident on 220th Street near Hillcrest Avenue. David Burke of Boone struck a deer with a 2006 Toyota Sienna. The estimated damage to the vehicle is $5,000.
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